Hawks fall to Chicago 113-93

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a 113-93 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Bulls won for just the third time in nine games with easily their most impressive performance of the young season.

One night after squandering a big lead in the fourth quarter of a loss to LeBron James and the Lakers, Chicago didn't have to worry about wilting against the Hawks.

This was total domination. Zach LaVine even got a chance to put on his version of Showtime, blocking De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer to set up a 360-degree dunk at the other end.

Atlanta made a season-low six of 30 attempts from 3-point range, turned it over 24 times and trailed by double digits over the final 41:29.

The Bulls took control with a 28-6 run in the first quarter. Otto Porter Jr. led with way with 10 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Satoransky chipped in with seven points, Kris Dunn added five and Lauri Markkanen knocked down a 3 to push Chicago to a 30-12 lead.

Porter went down before halftime with a bruised left foot and did not return.

He wasn't needed.

The Bulls were up 56-41 at the break, closing the half with a couple of quick passes around the perimeter to set up Satoransky's 3 from the corner as the buzzer sounded. It was the lowest-scoring first half of the season for the Hawks.

Chicago stretched the margin as high as 28 points.

