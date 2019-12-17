Hawks drop fifth straight in blowout loss to New York

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

New York, New York--Rookie RJ Barrett scored a career-high 27 points, and the New York Knicks ran away from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for a 143-120 win.

Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 22 points along with 13 rebounds, and Marcus Morris also scored 22 for the Knicks. New York has won three of four after a 10-game losing streak. Young scored 42 points for the Hawks, who lost their fifth straight. De'Andre Hunter added 19 points. New York went ahead by 31 points on Barrett's three-point play early in the third quarter and never looked back.