Harris Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris added another national recognition Wednesday when the Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 50 players on the Women's Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. It marks Harris' second season on the preseason list and comes a day after she was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 and a month after she was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List.

A Preseason All-SEC First-Team selection by both the league coaches and media, Harris enters her senior season on the cusp of etching her name among the Gamecocks' all-time greats. She is on track to hit the 1,000-point plateau and become just the fourth Gamecock all-time to hit that mark while also handing out at least 500 assists. Her 517 career assists leave her just 98 off the program record.

The two-time All-SEC selection and WBCA honorable mention All-American has started 95 of her career 107 games played and led the team in assists in 74 of the games she has played. She is the SEC's active career assists leader and has a career assist average of 4.8 and a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5.

In last night's season opener against Alabama State, Harris stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes on the court.