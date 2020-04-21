Harlem has a new football coach as Todd Booker accepts administrative position

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Harlem, Ga--Harlem has hired offensive coordinator Mark Boiter as their new football coach. He replaces Todd Booker, who has taken an assistant principal position with the school.

Booker took over the Bulldog program in 2015 and after two straight three win seasons, turned the program into one of the top teams in that region. They posted three consecutive 7 and 4 marks and this past year, finished 7-1 in the region race. All three years, Harlem went to the playoffs.

Booker is taking over as not only the assistant principal in the school, but athletic director as well.

Boiter had served as the offensive coordinator the last couple of years with the program.

