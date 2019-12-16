Harlem Globetrotters prepare to come to Augusta

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Augusta, Ga---The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining fans for nearly a century now. From the biggest of venues, to small shows, coast to coast and all around the world. Coming up, they'll pay their annual trek to Augusta in January.

Monday though, it was Flip White ahead of the trip, making stops to put smiles on the faces of kids, and adults alike. He made three stops culminating to talking at the Boys and Girls Club in Augusta. They are called ambassadors for a reason and it's a role White fully embraces seeing his has kids of his own.

"Just being around them is awesome. It's the energy they give me. They'll be surprised and amped up ready to see me doing a trick here and there and just one on one time with me, that means everything to the kids." said Flip White

Say what you want, but everyone on this team is talented and to do it night after night, in a new city most nights, you can't help but smile when you watch them on the court. They'll be at the James Brown Arena on January 11th.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All rights reserved