Handful of Pac-12 schools expecting to reopen in fall

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Undated--Five Pac-12 schools are expecting to reopen campuses this fall, a key step to the return of college sports. Many more steps still need to be taken before football or any other sport is going to played in 2020 as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Arizona schools, the Washington schools and Oregon last week announced plans to hold in-person classes in the fall. That leaves seven others still left mulling whether to follow suit or continue holding online classes.