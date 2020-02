Hamels rejoins Braves, shoulder still healing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) β€” Cole Hamels rejoined the Atlanta Braves just in time for their spring training opener, but the injured left-hander is still a ways off from using the mound at the club's new spring home.

Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta this offseason but informed the team just before camp started that he was experiencing shoulder discomfort.

The 36-year-old was sent to Dallas to get treatment from surgeon Keith Meister. Now he's back but says he's waiting for inflammation in the shoulder β€œto calm down.” He expects to remain in North Port after Atlanta breaks camp for opening day.