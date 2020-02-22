Hamels rejoins Braves, shoulder still healing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Cole Hamels rejoined the Atlanta Braves just in time for their spring training opener, but the injured left-hander is still a ways off from using the mound at the club's new spring home.

Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta this offseason but informed the team just before camp started that he was experiencing shoulder discomfort.

The 36-year-old was sent to Dallas to get treatment from surgeon Keith Meister. Now he's back but says he's waiting for inflammation in the shoulder “to calm down.” He expects to remain in North Port after Atlanta breaks camp for opening day.