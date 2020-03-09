Hall of Fame endorses labor agreement for inductee benefits

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in an unusual move is endorsing the labor agreement the players' union currently is voting on.

The Hall cites pension benefits for its inductees and other former players. Hall of Fame President David Baker sent a letter to all inductees and their families. Baker refers to conversations with various league and union officials.

Team owners approved the deal last month, and the player vote will conclude late Thursday night. Previously, the union's executive board voted 6-5 against the deal; the player representatives were 17-14 in favor, with one abstention. Some 2,500 union members can vote, with a simple majority approving or rejecting the agreement that would run through the 2030 season.