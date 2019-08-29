Grovetown's Simeon Barrow commits to Michigan State

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Groetown, Ga--We first introduced you to Simeon Barrow this summer. Grovetown's monster defensive lineman, who has offers from a lot of major programs across the country. While the first signing day isn't til December, but Barrow, taking care of his choice today.

With the whole school watching, Barrow had narrowed his choices down to Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan State and in the end, he's headed to the big 10 to join the Spartans. Yes, it was mayhem as his teammates rushed him after barrow made the decision. MSU was there from the beginning and never stopped in the recruiting process.

"They were the first Power Five team that really....was like...I messed up, I'm nervous, but the first Power Five to offer me and that means a lot. They always kept in touch with me and showed me love back-to-back. Three of their coaches came up to see me so that means a lot" said Simeon Barrow

Yeah, he's kind of excited and for good reason! Barrow was also thrilled to have his family there as well. Now, back to business on the field with Grovetown as they chase even more school history.

