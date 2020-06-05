Grovetown's Simeon Barrow ready for MSU

GROVETOWN, GA -- Gyms and schools closing down certainly made it more difficult for incoming college freshman to get into playing shape, but if you have a home gym that becomes a moot point. Grovetown alum Simeon Barrow has been following a five word philosophy as he's been getting ready for his freshman season at Michigan State.

"Grind, grind, grind, and grind."

Barrow has made the most of his extra time learning from home and used it to workout up to three times a day in addition to doing daily yard work outside.

"Wake up at 5 o'clock, workout all the way until 6:30 am, I can do it at nighttime, sometimes do it in the afternoon."

Michigan's stay at home orders have been among the strictest in the country, leaving some uncertainty about whether his hard preparation work would actually pay off.

"Kind of frustrating because I would see news articles [saying] we might not have a season. And then I would check in our group chat with my fellow teammates [saying] we're going to have a season."

Barrow's questions were answered. He'll report to East Lansing June 28th. He knows playing at the college level will be a challenge, but he'll lean heavily on the advice and encouragement from his now former coach Damien Postell.

"I hear a lot of talk about how college is a whole different bull, and Coach P will tell me 'you're a whole different bull yourself! You're ready!'"

With all that working out, Simeon's actually dropped 10 pounds of fat and turned it into muscle. When he gets to Lansing, he's only going to get bigger with a school weight and nutrition program.