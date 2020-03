Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Augusata, GA-USC Aiken and Grovetown product Kwajelin Farrar has picked up another honor, this one coming from the region level as she was named second team D2CCA All-Region.

Farrar, a two-time member of the first team Peach Belt Conference picks up this honor after averaging 16 points and nearly 12 rebounds a game.

She also grabbed a school record 21 points earlier this year for the Pacers.

