Greensboro with a 9th inning run to beat Augusta

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC--The Augusta Greenjackets (66-56, 30-24) fell by a final of 4-3 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (72-50, 28-25) on Friday night. With the Asheville Tourists win over Charleston, the GreenJackets are now one-game back of 1st place.

In the 9th inning, with the game tied, Greensboro had runners on 2nd and 3rd base with only one-out. The Jackets had five-men on the infield, but Connor Kaiser’s groundball was enough to score Bae from 3rd as the tag at the plate was not applied in time, and Greensboro walked-it-off for a 4-3 win.

In the 1st inning, Seth Corry started the game by issuing a leadoff walk to Kyle Mottice. Then he came back and got two outs, before Jack Herman doubled to score a run. Greensboro had the lead at 1-0, and it was the 1st time Corry had allowed a run since July 13th. He tossed 32-innings of scoreless baseball.

After Steven Jennings recorded the 1st two outs for Greensboro in the 3rd inning, a walk for Simon Whiteman, and an error on Jennings allowed Tyler Fitzgerald to reach base. Frankie Tostado came up next, and he lifted his 17th home run of the season out to right field. The long-ball gave the Jackets a 3-1 advantage.

Corry surrendered a run in the 5th inning on an RBI double from Connor Kaiser to make it just a 3-2 lead for the Jackets. That would be all for Corry as he ends his night after four-innings and allows two runs, while he strikes-out seven.

In the 7th inning, Greensboro tied it up. After a single from Mottice, he stole 2nd base. Then a passed ball, followed by a wild pitch, scored Mottice and we were tied at three.

