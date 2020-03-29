Greenbrier's Taylor Arlington continuing fight against cancer

UNDATED -- Plenty of athletes of all ages are facing the unknown with most sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting the unknown is nothing new for one of the area's former athletes.

Greenbrier product Taylor Arlington should be training for her sophomore season on the Limestone women's soccer team. Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned. Starting back in 2015, Arlington began noticing she wasn't feeling herself. She'd lose feelings in her arms and legs after games and knew something wasn't right. It turned out to be thyroid cancer.

"I had surgery on October second. I was out of school the entire month of October and then December I had my first round of treatment."

Arlington visited many doctors trying to find the right diagnosis before her thyroid became confirmed. Her symptoms were hard to properly diagnose, with Multiple Sclerosis being on the table at one point. A diagnosis is comforting, to know what you're up against, but it doesn't make the reality any easier.

"Never in my life would I have thought that I would have cancer. But look at me now. Like i have it and it's one of those things."

An avid soccer player since the age of four, her favorite player right now is Tobin Heath. Some of the damage from the cancer is already permanent. Arlington can no longer feel her legs. It may seem like an advantage to not be able to feel fatigue during an endurance sport, but it's a development that may end her competitive career. Her time at Limestone may also be at an end due to a lack of level of care available in the area.

"Yes I've had points where I've lost my mind and I'm 'like what is going on?' But for the most part I've never lost myself. Ever."

Taylor's fight is ongoing. While she's showed signs of remission, the numbers aren't going down as quickly as her doctors would like. A simple look down to her wrist is all it takes when the going gets tough.

Her sister designed a butterfly tattoo, which eventually made its way from paper to her left wrist. The butterfly, which shares a similar shape to a thyroid, also has a cancer ribbon around it. To add even more depth, it's her left thyroid that is cancerous.

"The butterfly has kind of become my mascot and has kind of become that strength for me in the never ending fight."

Her December surgery also left her with a permanent mark: a scar on her neck in the shape of a smiley. She's affectionately calls it her second smile, not that she needs another one with how well she's fought to beat her cancer.

It may be time to hang up the cleats at the Division II level. It's not realistic to train, take two weeks off for treatment, and expect to play at a high level. Club may be on the table in the future. Arlington already has a passion for coaching as well. If soccer does completely move off the table, Arlington has a new goal in mind.

"I hate giving up. I don't want to give up from something that's been such a big part of my life. So I actually decided I was going to start training for half marathons and marathons so that one day I can run as a Saint Jude Hero."

The St. Jude Heroes are fundraisers that take part in marathons of all magnitudes. The St. Jude singlet is one of the easiest ways to spot them, and Arlington plans to wear a cape when she makes it that far.

It may be some time until Arlington can take the next step in her treatment. She's currently immunocompromised due to her chemotherapy and is home-isolating to keep herself safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.