Greenbrier's Nick Sandlin isn't too far away from making his Major League debut

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

North Augusta, SC--It was 2015 when Greenbrier's Nick Sandlin was on the diamond, part of the state title team for the Wolfpack. It's been a crazy four years since as Sandlin is now a member of the Cleveland Indians organization and could be in the big leagues sooner rather then later.

After his days at Greenbreir, he went to Southern Miss, where his stock soared. From a reliever to a Friday night starter, Sandlin developed into one of the best pitchers around. The last two years have been just as intense. This past fall though, arm surgery to repair a stress fracture. Now, back on track and ready for spring training and the role of a reliever

"Especially with the difference between a reliever and a starter, it changes the way you pitch to guys. I think in pro, I really stick to my strengths more. What pitches I would generically would throw, compared to a being a starter where you might face a guy three or four times in a game" said Nick Sandlin

One other perk of a being a pro ball player, yeah, you get your own baseball card. Sandlin could start in Triple A, but will go where ever as the jump to the big leagues could be in his future.

