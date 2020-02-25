Greenbrier track standout heads to East Carolina

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Evans, Ga--Another division one signing to talk about. Greenbrier's Nyah Gore will run track at East Carolina starting in the fall. Gore is mainly a sprinter and was second in states a year ago in the 100. A college choice is never easy, and Gore had her moments in deciding on East Carolina.

"There were so many coaches following me on my path of track and I had to do visits on visits and eventually East Carolina was the one I fell in love with" said Nyah Gore

Before heading off to college, Gore would love to win a state title for Greenbrier in the next couple of months.

