Greenbrier makes back-to-back state playoff appearances

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

Evans, Ga--Sometimes you have to look deep into a teams record to find success. This year, that's the case at Greenbrier. Ignore the non-region games, and with the Wolfpack getting hot late, they're not playoff bound once again.

The Pack has heard the talk about how they don't deserve to be in the playoffs and tuned it out. Region play is where it counts and Greenbrier had made it to the playoffs following their winner take all game against Alcovy. This is only the second time in program history they've made the playoffs in back-to-back years and head coach Tony Kramer isn't taking that for granted.

"We felt that we could be competitive in all of our games and that's exactly what our kids did. We did enough to get a four seed. We're fortunate, a lot of schools in the state of Georgia would love to be in our shoes right now. " said Tony Kramer

Kramer added he hopes these playoff trips will be a building point for his teams in the future. In the present, the pack have a match up against Lee County in the first round on Friday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved

