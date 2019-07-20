GreenJackets win series, collect 5th consecutive victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (53-45, 17-13) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (59-39, 15-14) by a final score of 8-1 on Saturday night, in front of a crowd of 5,596. The Jackets have now won five consecutive games as they scored eight runs on 14 hits Saturday.

Diego Rincones, Shane Matheny, and Anyesber Sivira all had multi-hit games. With the Asheville Tourists beating the Rome Braves, the Jackets will take over sole possession of 1st place in the 2nd half standings.

It was the Greensboro offense who got the scoring started on Saturday night. The Grasshoppers brought home a run in the 1st inning on a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error. With the game at 1-0, the offense explosion began in the home-half of the 1st inning for Augusta. Anyesber Sivira’s solo home run tied the game at one. It was his 2nd home run of the season.

The Jackets offense did not stop there. In the 2nd inning, a Mikey Edie single brought home one-run, while Ismael Munguia grounded-out to bring home another run. The Jackets lead was 3-1, and in the 3rd inning, Shane Matheny singled to drive home a run and give the Jackets a 4-1 advantage. Keaton Winn turned in five-innings on the mound to earn his 4th win of the season while his offense continued to score runs.

The Jackets scored two runs in the 6th inning on a Tostado ground-out and a Matheny single. With the Jackets leading 6-1, an RBI single in the 7th for Sivira, followed by a sacrifice fly for Matheny in the 8th inning, put the Jackets up 8-1. Dylan Davis and Sandro Cabrera each went two-innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen to get the Jackets the victory.

Player of the Game: Anyesber Sivira, 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB

A great night at the dish for Sivira helped the Jackets win their 5th straight game. Rincones and Sivira both had three-hit nights as Sivira lifted his average to .275 on the season.

Tomorrow’s Game: 5:05 PM vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GBO) RHP Luis Nova (4-2, 4.74 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (4-2, 2.91 ERA)

The GreenJackets will give the baseball to Adam Oller to finish off the seven-game homestand. Oller has been one of the best pitchers in the league since the All-Star break. He has a 4-1 record and a 1.52 ERA since then. In Oller’s last outing, he went 6.2 innings, and he allowed only one-run while finishing with six strikeouts. The right-hander has lowered his ERA in each of his last five starts. Oller was signed by the San Francisco Giants in May of 2019 after he was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in November of 2018.

On the mound for Greensboro will be Luis Nova. Nova will make his 9th start of the season tomorrow for Greensboro, and the right-hander has pitched 38 innings this year on the mound. He began 2019 in the Class-A Advanced Florida State League. While there, he made two outings and had an ERA of 10.80. Nova is 21 years old and was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017 out of Azua, Dominican Republic.

