GreenJackets take over first place by themselves

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

GREENVILLE, SC-- The Augusta GreenJackets (73-61, 37-29) defeated the Asheville Tourists (56-79, 24-41) by a final score of 11-0 on Thursday night. The win for the Jackets, paired with the Asheville Tourists loss, puts Augusta one-game ahead of Asheville in the 2nd half standings, as we head into the final four-games of the season.

The shutout was the 9th of the season for Augusta pitching.

The Jackets struck first in the 2nd inning. Sean Roby mashed his 3rd home run of the season. The two-run shot gave Augusta a 2-0 lead. The Jackets added on in the 3rd inning. For the 2nd night in a row, Frankie Tostado delivered a sacrifice fly. With the Jackets leading 3-0, Jacob Gonzalez ripped a single to score another run, and it was 4-0 Jackets after three innings.

In the 5th inning, it was Tostado with two more RBI’s on a single. The Jackets extended their lead to 6-0. In the 6th inning, it was another two-run inning for Augusta. RBI’s from Anyesber Sivira and Tyler Fitzgerald put the Jackets up 8-0.

Norwith Gudino was brilliant on the mound for the GreenJackets. He finished his night after 5.2 innings, and he ended with 12 strikeouts, a career high. He also allowed just two hits.

In the 8th inning, the GreenJackets scored three more runs. Sivira and Fitzgerald picked-up their 2nd RBI’s of the night, and it was Tostado with RBI #4 on a single to extend the Jackets lead to 11-0.

Matt Seelinger went two-innings out of the Jackets bullpen, while Preston White threw a scoreless 9th inning to give Augusta the shutout.