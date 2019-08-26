GreenJackets shutout Greenville, move back into a first place tie

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

Greenville, SC--Behind Kai-Wei Teng's seven innings of three hit ball, the Augusta GreenJackets knocked off Greenville 7-0 Monday night. Coupled with an Asheville loss, the GreenJackets and Tourists are back tied for first place .

This was Teng's second strong outing as he's run his scoreless streak to 14 straight innings. He struck out 9 on the night.

Tyler Fitzgerald led the offense with a couple of hits and runs scored while Jacob Gonzalez hit his 9th homer of the year.

Augusta continues the series in Greenville Tuesday night.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2019 All rights reserved