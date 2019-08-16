GreenJackets release 2020 schedule

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC-- The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, have announced their 2020 schedule at SRP Park.

The GreenJackets will open up their third season at SRP Park on Thursday, April 16th against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves). During the first homestand, the GreenJackets will also welcome the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) from Monday, April 20th-Wednesday, April 22nd.

"The second season at SRP Park was a major success and the GreenJackets front office is working harder than ever to make year three a success," GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said. "Mark your calendars to join us on April 16th because you won't want to miss it!"

The 2019 campaign begins against the Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets) at Segra Park on Thursday, April 9th. The 140-game season ends at SRP Park on Monday, September 7th against the West Virginia Power (Seattle Mariners) with a Labor Day Celebration. There will be 14 total homestands. The home slate will feature six Monday games, ten Tuesday games, 11 Wednesday games, ten Thursday games, 11 Friday games, 11 Saturday games, and 11 Sunday games.

The entire 140-game schedule will be completed in 152 days and will include twelve off-days including the three-day All-Star Break which will be held June 22nd-24th. The All-Star Game will take place at State Mutual Stadium, home of the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves).

The GreenJackets will play at home on Mother’s Day (May 10th), Father's Day (June 21st), and Labor Day (September 7th). The GreenJackets will play every team in the South Atlantic League at least once in 2020. The only team to not make the trip to SRP Park will be the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers).