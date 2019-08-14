GreenJackets post 5-0 win over Greenville

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Adam Oller pitched seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits while striking out seven as the Augusta GreenJackets remained in first place with a 5-0 win over Greenville Wednesday night.

Logan Wyatt led the offense with a couple of hits, including his first homer in a GreenJacket uniform. That homer came in the 5th to give the Jackets some insurance runs.

Augusta's Franklin Labour drove in the first run in the 4th inning with a soft single to right. Then, it was Simon Whiteman delivering a two run single.

JJ Santa Cruz finished things out for the Jackets with two shutout innings in relief.

Augusta travels to Greensboro for a four game set starting on Thursday.

