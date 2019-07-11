GreenJackets mistake costs them in loss to Columbia

Thursday, July 11, 2019

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA-- The Augusta GreenJackets (47-42, 11-10) dropped the series finale at Segra Park on Thursday night against the Columbia Fireflies (35-52, 11-10) by a final score of 5-2. The Fireflies win the series as the Jackets commit three errors early in the game to aid Columbia’s offense

.

Walter Rasquin led things off for Columbia and hit a solo home run, his first of 2019, to give the Fireflies the 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. That was the only earned run that Gregory Santos allowed on Thursday night as the Jackets defense struggled later in the game.

Ismael Munguia tied the score at one with an RBI-single, but Columbia responded in the bottom of the 3rd inning. With the bases loaded, Orlando Garcia committed an error at 3rd base, and two runs came home. Zander Clarke made a throwing error on the same play from left field, allowing another run to score, and Columbia extended the lead to 4-1. Hayden Senger capped off the scoring for Columbia with a single later in the 3rd inning.

Santos ends his night after three innings, he allows five runs, but only one run was earned. The GreenJackets went the final five-innings with no-hit baseball from Preston White and Ryan Walker. White tossed three innings, and Walker pitched two frames.

The GreenJackets added a run in the 7th inning on an RBI single from Anyesber Sivira to make the score 5-2. That’s all the runs the Jackets could muster up as Columbia pitching finished the night with 13 strikeouts to earn the series win.