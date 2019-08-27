GreenJackets lose on the road, remain tied for first place

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Greenville, SC--The Augusta GreenJackets (71-61, 35-29) dropped the 2nd game of the series to the Greenville Drive (56-77, 24-39) by a final score of 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Corry took the mound after he was named SAL Pitcher of the Year earlier in the day, and he did not disappoint. In the 4th inning, his strikeout facing Brandon Howlett was the 4th of the game, but his 165th of the season, and he passed Madison Bumgarner on the All-Time GreenJackets strikeouts list. He is now just four strikeouts away from passing Elvin Hernandez and becoming the GreenJackets All-Time leader in strikeouts.

In the 5th inning, the Jackets scored the game’s first run. A sacrifice fly for Anyesber Sivira gave Augusta the slight 1-0 lead. Corry finished his night after five-innings, and he did not allow a run, while he finished with seven strikeouts.

Greenville got on the board in the 6th inning. A two-RBI double for Kervin Suarez gave the Drive a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, it was Jonathan Ortega with an RBI single to give Greenville a 3-1 advantage.

They added to their lead in the 7th inning. Another RBI for Suarez put the Drive in front at 4-1. The Jackets would not go quietly though. In the 8th inning, Mikey Edie doubled to drive in a run, then it was a Logan Wyatt sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.

Oddanier Mosqueda came into the game for the save, and he worked a scoreless 9th to get Greenville the 4-3 victory.