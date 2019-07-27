GreenJackets hang on for 4-3 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY: Another nail-biter for the Augusta GreenJackets (56-47, 20-15) ended in their favor, as they beat the Lexington Legends (52-51, 15-19) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night in the series opener at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. It’s the 3rd consecutive win for the Jackets and they improve to 12-2 in 2019 against the 1st half Champion Legends.

The GreenJackets drove through the night on the bus from Columbia, but in the 1st inning, Lexington looked like the team dealing with fatigue. The GreenJackets scored four runs, as the Legends committed two errors. It was run-scoring hits for Jose Layer and Andres Angulo, as the Jackets scored all four runs with two outs.

After Keaton Winn worked a 10-pitch, three-up, three-down 1st inning, Lexington answered in the 2nd inning. Back-to-back home runs for Chris Hudgins and Reed Rohlman cut the Augusta lead in half. Winn worked out of the 2nd inning though, and allowed just the two runs. He’d finish his evening after six-innings, and he had a career high eight strikeouts while earning his 5th win of the season.

Lexington collected a run in the 8th inning on a Chris Hudgins single. Hudgins finishes 2-4 with two RBI’s, but it wouldn’t be enough. Lexington got the tying run to 2nd base with one out against Dylan Davis, but he shut the door with his 1st save as a GreenJacket.

Player of the Game: Keaton Winn, W, 6 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

The 2nd inning got off to a shaky start, but Winn settled down and he continued to show why he’s been an anchor in the Augusta rotation. He’s gone at least five-innings in his last four starts, and he lowers his ERA for the season to 3.38.

Tomorrow’s Game: 6:05 PM @ Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington, Kentucky

Pitching Matchup: (LEX) RHP Yohanse Morel (1-3, 6.68 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (4-3, 3.17 ERA)

Adam Oller takes the mound for the GreenJackets in a Saturday night matchup with Lexington. Oller had one of his more difficult starts of 2019 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark back on June 10th. He went just 3.2 innings and allowed two-runs, while surrendering 10 hits. Oller has been terrific in the 2nd half of the season for the Jackets. He is 4-2, with a 2.08 ERA, and he has pitched at least five-innings in all six of his starts since the All-Star break. Oller was a 20th round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. After he was released by the Pirates in November 2018, the San Francisco Giants signed him in May of 2019.

At 18-years old, Yohanse Morel makes the start for Lexington on Saturday. Morel was traded from the Washington Nationals, to the Kansas City Royals in June of 2018. Kelvin Herrera was traded to Washington for Morel and two other prospects. So far this season for Lexington, it has been mixed results for the right hander. In his 1st outing against the Jackets on June 12th out of the bullpen, he went four-innings, and he allowed only two runs. He made at start against Augusta on June 27th, and the GreenJackets tagged him for nine runs, seven earned, as he made it through only 2.1 innings. He is listed as the #19 overall prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization according to MLB.com.