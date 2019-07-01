GreenJackets fall on the road in Charleston

Monday, July 1, 2019

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA-- The Augusta GreenJackets (43-37, 7-5) couldn’t come back from an early deficit, and the Charleston RiverDogs (43-39, 6-6) secured a 5-1 win on Monday night. Blake Rivera went a career-high seven-innings on the mound, but allowed a career high five runs as he was charged with the loss.

Brandon Lockridge welcomed GreenJackets starter Blake Rivera with a leadoff home run on the 1st pitch of the night. With Charleston leading 1-0, the RiverDogs added another run. Max Burt singled to score Canaan Smith and make it a 2-0 RiverDogs lead after the first inning.

The GreenJackets got on the board in the 3rd inning. Ismael Munguia tripled, and Anyesber Sivira singled to give Augusta their first run, and make it just a 2-1 lead for Charleston. Charleston answered in the 5th inning off Rivera. A Josh Stowers two-out RBI single brought the Charleston lead to 3-1.

Blake Rivera went seven-innings, the longest start of the year for any GreenJackets pitcher this season. In his last inning of work though, Charleston added two more runs. An RBI groundout for Anthony Seigler plated one run, and another run came home on a wild pitch to help Charleston take a 5-1 lead. Rivera allowed five runs while striking-out six for the game.

The Jackets could not get the bats going and Charleston won the opener 5-1.