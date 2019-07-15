GreenJackets drop series opener to Charleston 3-2

Monday, July 15, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA-- The Augusta GreenJackets (48-45, 12-13) fell on Monday night to the Charleston RiverDogs (48-47, 11-14) by a final score of 3-2. It is the 2nd straight one-run loss for the GreenJackets as they drop the series opener.

In the 1st inning, with two outs, Diego Rincones got his barrel of the bat on the baseball. A high fly-ball to left field sailed over the fence and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead.

Charleston responded in the top of the 2nd inning. Keaton Winn made a throwing error on a pickoff move to 1st base, allowing Canaan Smith to advance to 3rd base. Eric Wagaman hit a sacrifice fly, and the RiverDogs tied the score at one. In the 3rd inning, Charleston scored again. After a single and another GreenJackets error, it setup another sacrifice fly for Charleston, this time for Oswald Peraza to make it a 2-1 RiverDogs lead.

The GreenJackets received another home run, but it was from Jacob Gonzalez. The 6th home run of the season for Gonzalez tied the game at two in the 4th inning. Keaton Winn finished his night after five-innings on the mound, and he allowed two runs, but neither was earned.

In the 6th inning, Charleston took the lead on a Josh Stowers triple, and the RiverDogs took a 3-2 advantage. And that would be enough. Charleston hung on to win 3-2 as the Jackets offense could not force a comeback.