GreenJackets blanked by Augusta 4-0

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

North Augusta, SC--First place Asheville extended their lead over Augusta to two games as they beat the GreenJackets 4-0 Tuesday night.

Tourists pitcher Ryan Feltner was the star of this one as he pitched five innings of three hit ball while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Adam Oller gave up a two-run homer in the first as Coco Montes rifled one over the left field wall for the first two runs of the night. They would add another in the third and one more in the sixth for the winning margin.

Feltner and four relievers combined for the shutout.

Augusta and Asheville play game two of the series Wednesday night.

