GreenJackets Announce 2020 Field Staff

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single 'A' Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with their parent club, the San Francisco Giants, have announced the 2020 Field Staff for SRP Park. Carlos Valderrama will return as manager to build upon the success of last season at SRP Park.

Returning to the staff to join Valderrama are Jake Fox, Hitting Coach, Willie Romero, Fundamentals Coach and Chad Lewis, Trainer. New to the staff in 2020 will be Alain Quijano, Pitching Coach, and Joe Palazzolo, Strength & Conditioning.

Valderrama, 41, returns for his third season as manager after leading the GreenJackets to their first playoff appearance since 2013, posting a 41-29 record to claim the South Atlantic League Southern Division second half title in 2019. Valdarrama also managed the GreenJackets during the last season at Lake Olmstead Stadium (2017). Before the 2017 season, Valderrama lead the 2016 Dominican Summer League Giants to a 40-30 record and finished third in the Dominican Summer League South Division. He has been a hitting coach with the Giants for 7 years and as a manager for 3 years. He helped lead the DSL team to a championship in 2015. He has 12 years of playing experience and saw playing time in 7 games in 2003 with the San Francisco Giants. Overall, Valderrama has 23 years of experience in pro ball and 22 of those years with the San Francisco Giants.

“I’m very excited to return back to North Augusta,” stated GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama. “I cannot wait to see the front office staff and all the fans, this is going to be another fun season. Go Jackets!”

Fox returns as the Hitting coach for the 2020 season to build upon the success of last season. Fox was a third-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2003 MLB draft. Fox made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2007. Fox spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and in the KBO League for the Hanwha Eagles.

Romero returns for his second season as the Fundamentals Coach in 2020. Romero spent 19 seasons as a player from 1993-2012 with stints in the Dodgers (1993-98), Diamondbacks (2001) and Orioles (2003) systems, in addition to 13 years in the Mexican League. Romero, who reached the Triple-A level, hit 172 home runs over the course of his minor league career. Prior to joining the Giants organization, Romero served as a manager and coach in the Mexican League.

Alain Quijano joins the staff as Pitching Coach for his first season with the GreenJackets. Quijano spent parts of the last five seasons as the pitching coach of the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Quijano was the pitching coach for former GreenJacket Matt Solter (2016). This will be his first year in the Giants organization.

"We are excited to welcome Valdy and the staff back to North Augusta in 2020,” stated Augusta GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger. "We have some unfinished business from last season and look forward to playing Valdy ball at SRP Park in 2020. We thank the Giants for providing us with a first rate staff to the lead the GreenJackets and for there commitment to the CSRA.”