Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

North Augusta, SC--One of the top hitters for the Augusta GreenJackets, Diego Rincones, has been promoted to high Class A San Jose.

Rincones was hitting .295 with 118 hits and 25 doubles. He was a big cog in the recent offensive output by Augusta as they currently sit in first place in the South Atlantic League's Southern Division.

