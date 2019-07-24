GreenJacket pitchers star in 5-0 shutout of Columbia

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA--The Augusta GreenJackets (54-47, 18-15) defeated the Columbia Fireflies (39-60, 15-18) by a final score of 5-0 on Wednesday night. It was the 5th shutout of the year for the Jackets. Seth Corry, Matt Seelinger, and Ryan Walker combine for 15 strikeouts on their way to the 5th shutout of 2019. It is the 6th consecutive victory on the mound for Seth Corry.

Frankie Tostado helped the Jackets offense with a three-hit night, and three RBI’s.

The GreenJackets offense went right to work in the 1st inning on Wednesday night. Diego Rincones ripped a single into left field, scoring Ismael Munguia, and the Jackets took a 1-0 advantage. Right after Rincones got the offense cooking, Tostado belted his 13th home run of the season, and the Jackets held a 3-0 lead after the 1st inning.

In the 5th inning, the GreenJackets got more run support for their starting pitcher Corry. Simon Whiteman scored from 2nd base on a Frankie Tostado double to make it 4-0 Augusta. Then it was Jacob Gonzalez to drive in Tostado, and the Jackets lead was 5-0.

Seth Corry wrapped up another successful outing with five-innings of shutout baseball. Corry ended his evening by striking-out the side. He allowed only two hits, and in his last 11 innings on the mound, he has not allowed a run, and has surrendered just three hits.

Matt Seelinger entered out of the Augusta bullpen and had a career night. He retired all nine batters he faced, and had a career high seven strikeouts. Corry and Seelinger retired 19 consecutive batters from the 2nd inning, through the 8th inning.

Ryan Walker came into the game in the 9th and worked a scoreless frame, with one strikeout, to give the Jackets the victory.