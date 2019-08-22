GreenJacket offense quiet again in 3-0 loss to Asheville

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC--The Augusta GreenJackets (68-59, 32-27) dropped the series finale with the Asheville Tourists (63-66, 34-25) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night. The GreenJackets have scored just one-run in their last 30-innings. They are now two-games back of 1st place Asheville in the 2nd half standings.

In the 1st inning, Seth Corry started his night by striking out the first two batters he faced. He’d then walk Kyle Datres, and Datres would immediately steal 2nd base. Coco Montes then ripped one into centerfield for a single to score Datres, and it gave Asheville a 1-0 lead.

Nick Bush took a no-hitter into the 5th inning, but it was Jacob Gonzalez for the Jackets to break it up with a single. The Jackets put men on 1st and 2nd base in the inning, but Datres made a terrific play at 3rd base for Asheville to rob the Jackets of a run, and it kept the score at 1-0 for the Tourists.

Corry finished his night after 5.2 innings and he allowed only one-run on two hits. Asheville’s Nick Bush kept the Jackets off the board as he went six-innings of shutout baseball. The Tourists used a squeeze play in the 7th inning to extend their lead to 2-0. Then, in the 8th inning, with two outs, a throwing error on 3rd baseman Sean Roby allowed Niko Decolati to wheel around from 2nd base and score to make it 3-0 Tourists.

The GreenJackets offense was unable to come-up with any runs in the 9th, and they drop the series finale by a final of 3-0 as PJ Poulin collected his 10th save of the season for Asheville.