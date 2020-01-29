Goodell: Diversity in coach/executive hirings must improve

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Miami, FL--NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped short of saying the Rooney Rule is not working. But he noted in his news conference ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Wednesday the league needs change to its minority hiring policy.

The league requires teams to interview minority candidates. Only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years. The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams. Goodell also was optimistic about the progress made with the players' union in labor talks. The current 10-year deal expires in March 2021.