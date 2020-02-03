Gonzales, Mariners agree to $30 million deal for 2021-24

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Seattle, WA--Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons. Gonzales is coming off the best season of his career.

He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories. His 3.99 ERA was the lowest of his career and he set career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts. The 27-year-old is about to begin his third full season with Seattle after starting his career with St. Louis.