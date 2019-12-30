Gonzaga stays No. 1 in men's AP Top 25; Oregon into top 5

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Undated--Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule. The Zags did not play last week and received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five. Oregon moved into the top five for the first time since 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four. The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16. No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.