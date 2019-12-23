Gonzaga becomes 6th team to earn No. 1 ranking

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.