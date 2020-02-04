Golf rulers says increased distance must be slowed

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Pebble Beach, CA--The R&A and USGA have released a two-year project showing that golfers at all levels keep hitting the ball so far that it's hurting the game. They plan to stop the cycle of golf courses expanding to accommodate the long ball of the modern game.

The governing bodies are looking at equipment standards for clubs and golf balls. The report released Tuesday says it will not consider other factors like athleticism and training and swing technique. When such changes will occur was unclear. With feedback and research, it could take more than a year to find a solution.