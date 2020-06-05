Golf makes a conservative return with an eye on the long run

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he's confident about golf returning next week at the Colonial. But he says that doesn't mean the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind it.

In an interview with the AP, Monahan says he has spent the last few months going over various scenarios and how they could play out.

He says the tour won't be entirely comfortable until all risks are eliminated. Monahan says his confidence in the tour's plan comes from health experts at all levels and a testing program that includes keeping players in a bubble.