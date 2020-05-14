Golf joins baseball, soccer in South Korea as sports resume

Thursday, May 14, 2020

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Golf has joined baseball and soccer as sports in South Korea that are back in action. The women's KLPGA Championship started with Bae Seon-woo, Kim Char-young2 and Hyun Se-lin tied at the top of the leaderboard at 5-under 67. Three more players were a shot behind.

The tournament is being played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks on the course and players were allowed to play without them. Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was two strokes back after a 69.