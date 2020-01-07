Golf glance

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open. That's where 23 of the 34 players from the winners-only event on Maui will move over to Oahu. Matt Kuchar is the defending champion. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama is making his 2020 debut.

The European Tour starts the new year with the South Africa Open. It's the third-oldest national open in golf behind the British Open and the U.S. Open. The Korn Ferry Tour gets started later in the week. Two events in the Bahamas will start on Sunday and end on Wednesday for better TV exposure.