Golf cinic for special needs kids held at Augusta First Tee

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Augusta, Ga--A unique golf clinic at the First Tee of Augusta today. Usually we see kids of all ages out there, getting some swings in and working on their game. That was the case, but a special group of kids.

This was the first of it's kind, All-Star kids clinic for children with special needs. Most would probably never even think about picking up a club, none the less learning from a pro, like Vaughn Taylor. For Paul and Michelle Tesori, events like this, all over the country, are a dream come true.

"I'm looking around right now and the support we have had from here in Augusta, I got goosebumps, we don't have to look at those right now, but this is special, this is unique, and to know next year we're going to have a minimum of 22 throughout the country." said Paul Tesori

"You just want to introduce the game and show them it's fun and it's good for all ages and all sizes and everybody can play golf. Hopefully some of the kids will learn something today and peak and interest" said Vaughn Taylor

Tesori is a tour caddie has a child with down syndrome so that's how events like this all started. Today, around 20 kids were getting help from volunteers and learning something about the game of golf

