Golden State star Curry not quite ready to return Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards, but he won't return quite yet from a broken left hand.

The two-time NBA MVP has been sidelined the past four months. Golden State says Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.”

He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. It's expected he'll play sometime in March. Curry played only four games this season before falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns