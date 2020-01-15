Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Las Vegas, NV--The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Gerard Gallant and named Peter DeBoer as his replacement. Vegas has lost four in a row and had fallen out of a playoff position in the Western Conference.

Gallant was fired less than two years after winning the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. He's the seventh coach to lose his job this season and the fifth for performance reasons. DeBoer was fired by the Sharks in December. He joins his fourth NHL team as head coach. The Golden Knights play again Thursday night at Ottawa.