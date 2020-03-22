Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics

A worldwide group representing Olympic hopefuls and their supporters is calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

The advocacy group Global Athlete released a statement pressing the IOC to join the world's fight to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Though dozens of individual athletes have come out against the IOC's current stance to start the games as scheduled on July 24, this marks the biggest show of solidarity among athletes thus far.

The IOC is in consultation with the World Health Organization. It has stuck to the position that it's too early for drastic decisions regarding the games.