Glenn Hills product Kyle Frazier says he's cancer free

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Augusta, Ga--It was back in May when we first told you about Glenn Hills Kyle Frazier and his fight against cancer. Ever since, he's been undergoing treatment in hopes of getting back to Savannah State. Today, the best news yet.

Frazier tweeting a picture with him and his oncologist saying there's no sign of cancer anywhere and he's got the green light to resume his football career. With his mom by his side all along, Frazier found his cancer early on and everything has worked out.

Now, it's off to Savannah State next week to resume his dream of playing college football.

