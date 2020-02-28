Glenn Hills, Swainsboro meet in Final Four Saturday

Augusta, GA -- It's a battle in Milledgeville as Swainsboro and Glenn Hills tangle in the semis. This senior dominated Spartan team had visions of playing for a title all year and are a win away.

Emanuel Jones and John Whitehead carry the offensive load, but everyone has contributed in a big way as of late. Tigers dropped 95 points in their semifinal game and they do have some history with Glenn Hills.

"Everybody is good now. We played Swainsboro last year, I think we played them in a tournament. They beat us up really bad. This year, we'll be ready for them." said Glenn Hills head coach William Cunningham.

That's a 4:00pm scheduled tip at Georgia College in Milledgeville with the winner playing next week in Macon for the title.