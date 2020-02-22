Girard sparks Syracuse 79-72 comeback win over Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points and Syracuse erased a 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 79-72.

Dolezaj scored 16 of his points in the second half, and the Orange outscored the Yellow Jackets 52-34 in the final 20 minutes. Joe Girard chipped in with 15 points, 12 in the second half, and Buddy Boeheim added 13 for the Orange, who snapped a three-game skid.

Moses Wright scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting and had 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech. Michael Devoe added 11 points.