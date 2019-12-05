Gimpy Fields says he's good for Big Ten Championship

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Columbus, Oh--Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hopes to follow his hero moment with a Big Ten championship.

The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year hurt his knee in the third quarter against Michigan last week but came back in and threw a touchdown pass on the first play.

The big question for this week's game against Wisconsin for the conference title is the condition of Field's knee. He and coach Ryan Day say he is fine. He will wear a heavy knee brace that will limit his mobility. Day says Fields will play the entire game.