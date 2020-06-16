Giants kicker arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run crash

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California.

Rosas allegedly failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico, the California Highway Patrol said.

Rosas kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down, the CHP said in a statement. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.