Georgia's Swift and Thomas named first team All-SEC

Friday, July 19, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. --- The Southeastern Conference Football Media Days wrapped up on Thursday with media in attendance naming 11 Bulldogs to the Preseason All-SEC Team, including four selected to the First Team.

Georgia was also picked to win the SEC Eastern Division and face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 for the second straight year.

On offense, First Team selections included junior tailback D’Andre Swift and junior tackle Andrew Thomas. The Bulldogs had a trio on the Second Team with junior quarterback Jake Fromm, junior guard Solomon Kindley and redshirt sophomore tackle Isaiah Wilson all selected. Senior tight end Charlie Woerner and junior guard Ben Cleveland were also included on the Third Team offense.

For the defense, senior defensive back J.R. Reed was Georgia’s sole player on the First Team while senior defensive lineman Tyler Clark and junior safety Richard LeCounte were selected to the Third Team.

Senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was named to the First Team on special teams.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game. Last year’s game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1 rating and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992.