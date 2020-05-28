Georgia's Smart: Players will be safer working out on campus

ATLANTA (AP) — As he prepares to welcome his players back to campus, Georgia coach Kirby Smart says they’ll be safer working out under the school’s supervision than on their own.

The Southeastern Conference has voted to reopen athletic facilities for voluntary workouts beginning June 8. The conference lifted a ban that had been in effect since the sports world shut down in March to deal with a virus that has now claimed 100,000 American lives.

Smart says no one will be forced to take part. But he made it clear that he expects most if not all players to participate.